CDU ex-policeman gets off his murder trial following the death of his wife back in 2013…

Alfreda Stubbs died in hospital days following her brutal knife attack in 2013

NASSAU| Last week ex-CDU police officer, Jarrette Stubbs, 44, who was accused of causing the death of his wife Afreda Stubbs following a alleged domestic dispute at the home in Sir Lynden Pindling Estates back on November 13th, 2013 has gotten his case dropped. The couple’s son who witnessed the incident and was a victim during the attack (then 13-years-old at the time) has now refused to testify in the case. Ah boy!

Prosecutors presented a nolle prosequi to Justice Guillimina Archer-MInns as a result of the collapse of key crown witness.

Afreda Stubbs was a 39-yes-old was employed at the time at AML Foods (Solomons) as a pharmacist at the time when her life was ended. She was a kindhearted soul friends discribed. But the horror which unfolded deep inside her home paints a picture of the continued wicked violence which has invaded our society leaving scores of women, battered and afraid. This is sad!

Jarrette was a police officer, who worked in the SWAT UNIT along with the CDU team.

Around 9:00pm the evening of the incident, police received a report that two persons were stabbed at a residence in the Sir Pindling Estates Area – just outside the Pinewood Gardens area. Police on arrival at the scene met an adult female and an adult male (the couple’s son) suffering from several stabbed wounds to the body.

With the son too afraid of his father, and with no mother, this episode has not ended well in the fight against crime.

