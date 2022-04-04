CENSUS 2022 workers of Bimini, Berry Islands, Abaco, Grand Bahama took the Oath of Secrecy

THE OATH OF SECRECY – Participants of the northern Bahamas trained to gather information for Census 2022 took the Oath of Secrecy on Monday, April 4, 2022 during their launch ceremony. Census workers of Bimini, the Berry Islands and Abaco joined the 11 a.m. session preliminaries online. They were trained jointly online with Grand Bahama Census workers. The launch ceremony was held at the Church of the Ascension. Island Administrator Gregory Knowles encouraged the group to be confident, fearless and to have integrity. (BIS Photos/Andrew Miller)