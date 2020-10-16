Centerville House CLOSED DOWN!

Centerville House.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the entire building at Centerville House has been cleared and all staff ordered to go home (without being tested for COVID) after several persons with symptomatic conditions inside the Urban Renewal Office tested positive for the virus some days ago.

This latest evacuation of the building comes only a week earlier after three staffers on the first floor of the building had also tested positive for virus.

Meanwhile, no other staff members were tested but allowed to go home to perhaps continue the community spread.

This is something eh? Rapid tests are good for tourists but when it comes to the Bahamas it is not.

The Minnis Government rather spend $20 million on sidewalks over taking control and attacking the virus.

We report yinner decide!