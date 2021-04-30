Centreville House closed by Health following reports of COVID19 cases inside….

Centerville House.

NASSAU| More covid19 cases are being reported inside another government office.

Bahamas Press is reporting Centreville House, which houses the offices of the Gaming Board, Urban Renewal and United Shipping was shutdown by Health Officials this morning following cases of COVID19.

Staff in the mentioned offices have been advised to stay at home until further notice.

No one has been called in to be tested. ONE YEAR LATER and calls for free testings – where government employees engaging with the public – are all left on their own! WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!