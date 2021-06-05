Changes on RBPF top brass coming on the retirement announcement of Ismella Davis-Delancy

Who is set to become the new Deputy Commissioner of Police?

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrs Ismella Davis-Delancy

NASSAU| BP is reporting the Cabinet has agreed to pay sitting Deputy Commissioner of Police Mrs Ismella Davis-Delancy all her vacation time as she is set to retire from the job.

Davis-Delancy you would recall was kept on the job while senior younger officers of the top brass were all ordered to take their vacation leave as the Government refused to pay out any racked up vacation time.

The senior police woman rose to the the ranks as Deputy Commissioner of Police following the exit of senior officers.

Well, BP is now learning Mrs Davis-Delancy will carry home a whopping fat exit cheque from the police force, which will include all the vacation time owing and benefits.

BP's senior Cabinet source also confirmed the Deputy Commissioner has already secured a big juicy Government contract, which will include all the perks including a government vehicle after officially leaving the RBPF.

Davis-Delancy is expected to leave the Force officially at the end of June. Who will be appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police is still unknown.

