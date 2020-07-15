CHARGES DISMISSED AGAINST AMERICAN WOMEN WHO HOPPED FENCE TO ACCESS CLOSED BEACH.

Women say the police told them they could go on the beach! Well what is this?!

NASSAU| A magistrate this afternoon dismissed charges against three American women accused of violating the Emergency Powers Orders by hopping a fence to access Cabbage Beach on Paradise Island on Friday.

The three women — Mariam Mohamed Hassen, Ikrame Kanane and Rana Mohamed Kenwy — claimed that they were given permission by a police officer in a “brown” uniform.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis had ordered all beaches on Paradise Island, New Providence and Grand Bahama closed for the independence holiday weekend as part of measures to contain COVID-19.

The beaches closed on Thursday night and reopened on Monday morning.

A video of the women scaling the fence went viral after a Paradise Island businessman filmed the act. The video first aired on Our News.