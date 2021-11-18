Charlton heads to jail for murder in the killing for her EX!

LYNETTE Charlton

NASSAU| LYNETTE Charlton was unanimously convicted by a Supreme Court jury yesterday for killing her ex-boyfriend, Wayne Seymour, nearly six years ago.

Charlton, who showed no emotion after the verdict was read, is to receive her sentence on February 3.The 48-year-old was remanded to prison after being accused of fatally shooting Seymour on December 27, 2015.

Prosecutors said she shot Seymour on Adelaide Road with a handgun, before fleeing the scene in his Chevy truck and leaving him in the road to die.