Chief Justice family member to post bail for Omar Archer

WUTLESS FNMS ALLOWED THEIR MOUTHPIECE TO SIT IN PRISON FOR DAYS AS OMAR ARCHER COULDN’T FIND $8,000!

OMAR ARCHER AND THE CJ BRIAN MOREE.

NASSAU| The cousin of Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree, QC is expected to post the bail of Free National Movement propagandist Omar Archer on Monday, according to high-placed sources.

Andrew Moree, owner of Cartwright’s Garage, is the first cousin of Sir Brian, who was appointed Chief Justice under the one-term Minnis Administration.

Archer has been locked up at the Department of Correctional Services since he was charged with intentional libel earlier this month.

The 51-year-old was remanded to the Fox Hill prison after he accused National Security Minister Wayne Munroe of beating his wife.

On April 13, he was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties. However, Archer remains behind bars as he couldn’t find anyone to post bail.

FNM insiders claim Archer, who suffers from a severe case of foot-in-mouth disease, will hold a press conference about his ordeal when he is released from prison tomorrow.

Archer was appointed as Registrar of Contractors in the Ministry of Works under the Free National Movement government in 2018, raising questions about his qualifications.

It is believed then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis instructed the ministry to hire the outspoken activist to keep him sweet and prevent him from speaking out against the Minnis government on social media.

During his time in that position, Archer often faced criticism, especially after he publicly attacked Director of Works Melanie Roach and called for her to be fired.

However, Roach outlasted Archer, who was sent packing when the FNM was kicked out of office in September 2021.