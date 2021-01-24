Children Emergency Hostel abusers fired by the Government…

Children Emergency Hostel

NASSAU| The Minnis Government has fired the four caretakers at the Children Emergency Hostel, who whipped like slaves children at the government ran facility.

One of the caretakers caught on camera during the whipping ordeal told the press if they don’t beatup the children the motherless kids will beat them up. Ahhhh boy…well what is dis?

The nation watched in horror the live video shared across BP’s powerful global platform through social media the scandalous assault on children who are housed at government ran facility. Even the insurrectionist who took part in the violance in Washington were seen commenting on BP pages calling the video a disgrace to the world. Well wait!

