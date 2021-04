NASSAU, THE Bahamas — Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Her Excellency Dai Qingli paid a courtesy call on Leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition the Hon. Philip Davis at his official office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Also present were Deputy Leader of the Opposition the Hon. I. Chester Cooper; Sen. the Hon. Frederick Mitchell and Her Excellency’s Embassy Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission Yin Haigang. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)