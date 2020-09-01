Chinese workers strike today outside the Embassy…

NASSAU| Police have been called to the Chinese Embassy on Shirley Street as scores of workers working at the Pointe have officially went on strike.

The workers want to go home! How come no Bahamian police picked them us as they did Bahamians?

More than 100 Chinese workers of The Pointe demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy in Nassau, expressing a desire to return home as work on the downtown project nears completion and cases of coronavirus continue to surge in The Bahamas.

The workers, clad in hardhats and construction vests, had what appeared to be a brief, but heated exchange in Mandarin at one point with embassy personnel, before officials managed to calm the large group.