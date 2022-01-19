Church woman 60-year-old Claudette Maria Capron is 7th homicide victim last evening…

60-year-old Claudette Maria Capron homicide victim #7.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the victim of country’s 7th homicide last evening on Robinson Road as 60-year-old Claudette Maria Capron.

She had just arrived for prayer meeting at the Kingdom Resurrection Church and, as she exited her vehicle, she was hit multiple times in the face and upper body by stray bullets.

Another church member who was with her was also hit and fell to the ground. Another male in that wild wild west chase was also hit and later treated at hospital.

Capron had just celebrated her birthday on October 9th and was excited to return to the house of prayer.

Something must be done with these many trigger-happy, violent talibans walking the streets of the capital.

We report yinner decide!