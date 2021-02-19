Citizens of the TCI decides who will become their Government TODAY!!!!

Mrs Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson

TCI| Today is polling day in the Turks and Caicos Islands as residents head to decide its government.

Mrs Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson is the current Premier of the TCI. We should know who will lead the country on behalf of the UK Government by tonight.

Snap general elections are fast becoming the option for Governments around the world, which are saddled with uncontrolled debt and hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Bahamian PM Hubert Minnis is expected to call a snap General Election by the niddle of April with the hope that Bahamians are not registered to VOTE HIM OUT!

We report yinner decide!