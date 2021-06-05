Clarence Russell being considered in new seats in upcoming elections…

Police Officer Carl Sands being considered by PM Hubert Minnis to take the top job at Immigration….

Immigration Department

Clarence Russell

NASSAU| With the work of the Boundaries Committee still incomplete Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in his delay of calling an early general election could invite current Director of Immigration on his ticket.

Clarence Russell abruptly took his nine weeks of leave from the Immigration Department clearing out his office. He we know is headed to official retirement although he has denied the claims.

Your reliable Bahamas Press can reliably inform that the Prime Minister the Most Honourble Hubert Minnis has interviewed Carl Sands another police officer for the post as the new Director for Immigration.

We at BP want Clarence Russell to know he is about to be replaced.

And he should know he will be replaced at Immigration because he and PM Minnis are close friends who enjoy regularly a hot meal at a residence in Farrington Road. The next time they gather we at BP will take photos of the dinner.

We also want PM Minnis to know that if Carl Sands is considered for the job – no senior Immigration Officer within the entire department are willing and prepared to accept an outsider to take the top job.

We report yinner decide!