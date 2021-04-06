CLOSURE OF PHYSIOTHERAPY DEPARTMENT

Catherine Weech PHA Chairman.

Grand Bahama Health Services wishes to advise the public that the Physiotherapy Department will be closed on Tuesday April 6th and Wednesday April 7th, 2021. Services will resume on Thursday April 8th, 2021.

Management apologises for any inconvenience caused.

COLLECTION OF COVID-19 VACCINATION IMMUNIZATION CARDS

Grand Bahama Health Services wishes to advises the public that all persons who did not receive their COVID-19 Vaccination Immunization Card, may collect them at the Susan J. Wallace Centre on Thursday 8th April and Friday 9th April, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 am – 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.