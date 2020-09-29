Closure of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture

Ministry of Education Youth Sports and Culture Headquarters on University Drive.

The Cabinet Office announces for general information that the Ministry of Education Building on JFK Drive will be closed for cleaning and sanitization from 29 September 2020 to 30 September 2020 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

This building houses the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture will re-open for regular work on Thursday 1 October 2020.

An apology is extended to the public for any inconvenience caused.