Club Med issued redundancy letters today to staff at the resort which will reopen in December 2021…

San Salvador| Bahamas Press is learning tonight staff at Club Med on San Salvador were given their letters and packages today. Ahhh, boy – The year is starting off wrong already.

NOT A WORD FROM THE GOVERNMENT ON THESE LATEST REDUNDANCIES. WHY? Yesterday staff at the Ocean Club Resort were called up and served redundancy letters and not one word has come from the Minnis Goverment!

PM Minnis was captured recently running up and down like a crazy man on the beaches of San Salvador rather than taking time to negotiate a working situation at the resort for Bahamians. OUT A STEP and out a mind.

WHAT IS THIS?!

