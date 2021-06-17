Community in Market Street beat the hell out of three after they robbed then raped the mother of a gang leader “Blood” who is serving time in prison!

The moment when Top rat on Jerry telling the story of how the woman was robbed then assaulted. This will not end well for these three. When SWIFT COMMUNITY JUSTICE hit Market Street!

NASSAU| A 17-year-old and two other males who appeared bruised and bloodied in a video being circulated on social media are being investigated for robbing a woman then dragging her behind a building to rape her, according to police.

The victim of the incident is the mother of a known senior leader of Crack Nation Damal/Damil Campbell of Kemp Road, who is presently serving time in prison.

Police reported that, “During the police investigations it was discovered that a 17-year-old male who was in the video presented himself to Princess Margaret Hospital for medical attention. He was arrested and taken into custody. The other two suspects remain at large,” according to the police report.

“Police on the island of New Providence are investigating an alleged Armed Robbery and Rape which occurred on Wednesday 16 th June 2021.”

“Preliminary information is that sometime around 5:00 a.m., a female was walking along Mackey Street north, when she was accosted by three males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“They robbed her of cash and personal items. The culprits then took her to the rear of a vacant building, where they sexually assaulted her.”

Police were then made aware of a video showing three males tied up and being interrogated by other individuals.

Investigations into this matter continue.