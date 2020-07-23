Contractor battling for life after being infected with COVID19!

FREEPORT| We are learning that that FES Contractor Mr. Cameron Edgecombe is in hospital battling for life with Covid19.

His staff is also experiencing serious breathing problems on Grand Bahama island where the office is based.

Now we want you to follow this story now because Health Officials never included this Bahamian or the Mexican on its dashboard numbers yesterday and you have to ask yourselves why even after Baker’s Bay confirmed the cases in a statement.

Remember now, it was BP teams which published the Mexicans arriving at LPIA while Health Officials from the Covid Task Force didn’t know the men had arrived on Bahamasair that morning.

We want you to watch this closely as our teams are already on the ground in Abaco in full body suits and protective gear…

Also its Thursday…will the Covid19 Task Force give us an update today?