Convicted armed robber charged in court

The crew who robbed RBC last week.

A convicted armed robber who was recently released from prison is back behind bars.

Rashad McPhee, 25, allegedly carjacked a woman and held up a businessman outside of a bank within months of his release.

Police cornered McPhee, Giovany Octavien, 20, and Cleophus Smith the other suspects in the bank holdup at the Southwest Plaza in September 21.

Shortly before their arrest, prosecutors allege that the three men robbed Sidney Sinclair of $5,236 outside of Bank of The Bahamas on Harold Road.

The culprits escaped in a black Mitsubishi Colt that was spotted near Southwest Plaza.

Police arrested the suspects, seized a .40 pistol and a Ruger pistol, as well as money suspected to be the proceeds of the robbery.

McPhee and Octavien are accused of taking the getaway car from Natasha Whylly at gunpoint earlier this month.

They were not required to enter pleas to the charges and were denied bail.

The men are next due to appear in court on December 13.