Ms Lean Taylor

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Ms Lean Taylor the sweet elderly lady from the former Keith’s Chicken Shack which once operated on Fleming Street off Market Street.

Ms Taylor and the late Princess were so kind that we developed bond. They were beautiful souls.

By way of information Ms Rolle, another greasy chicken shack operator of that green eatery off East Street in the Thompson Lane community, has also died. May their souls rest in peace.