Cooper donates X-Ray machine to Exuma Health Care Centre

(EXUMA, Bahamas) – Exumas and Ragged Island member of Parliament I. Chester Cooper this week donated a Vision M Portable X-Ray Solution machine to the Exuma Health Care Center.

The machine has a lightweight, powder-coated aluminum frame with a modern, ergonomic design that allows for easy maneuvering.

It includes a tech-friendly, retractable stability arm, a protective, fixed laptop mount tray, a secure digital radiographics panel storage bin.

The machine also has a generator that will allow it to operate all day in case of power outages.

Cooper said he is elated that the equipment can now be put to use for Exuma.

“One of my commitments to Exuma, despite being in opposition, was to facilitate the operability of the mini-hospital here,” Cooper said.

“We looked to find as many practical solutions as possible and we’re glad the X-Ray machine has arrived.

“What has happened over the years is that Exumians would have to travel to Nassau for the most basic of X-Rays.

“It was a costly and inconvenient process. With the Vision M, some of the most complex X-Rays can now be performed on Exuma, making travelling to Nassau for the service a thing of the past.

“It’s state-of-the art movable technology that will make the hospital more functional and the lives of Exumians easier.

“It’s also hoped that this can be the start of making Exuma a medical hub for the southern Bahamas as residents in nearby Family Islands can have a less complicated journey to get testing done.”

The machine is valued at over $20,000.