COOPER: This is a signal of Hope & Renewal. Abaco is coming back strong

Abaco| Deputy Prime Minister The Hon. I Chester Cooper congratulates Baker’s Bay and Bahamian owned Bahamas Ferries, on the ribbon cutting of their $20 Million dollar investment and partnership on the island of Abaco, for a new ferry terminal.

This brand new ferry terminal is located in Dundas Town, Abaco and is a signal of renewal, restoration, and reconstruction.In attendance Minister for Transport and Housing, The Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Works Bacchus Rolle, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Tourism, MP for South and Central Abaco John Pinder, and Senator The Hon. Randy Rolle.