COP Paul Rolle to leave the RBPF

After the ROYALS LEAVE so should all those FNMs up in ZNS BE GONE!!!

COP PAUL ROLLE

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle shall end his service as the Top Cop on the Royal Bahamas Police Force this year.

That term as COP shall come to an end next month and a New Commissioner shall be appointed to the top job.

The decision comes with Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander is eyed to become the next Commissioner.

BP is also learning former Commissioner of Police DECENT Ellison Greenslade is also expected home this year and a new HIGH COMMISSIONER to London will be appointed.

Meanwhile, ZNS is already feeling the NEW DAY. Over the weekend its hardworking Chairman Picewell Forbes along with his board delivered new promotions and appointments at the Northern Station.

Smith and Rolle.

The Board appointed Allyson Smith as Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Shasheena Rolle-Farquharson as Assistant General Manager of ZNS Northern Services (AGM). These are excellent choices and also shows the Davis Government’s confidence in professional woman in leadership.

ZNS staff also just during the holidays collected their promotion letters along with pay increases held back for years. The morale at the BCB has greatly improved and only more good news is coming.

But to the few detractors left in the support of Hubert Minnis FNM – When the British Royals leave Grand Bahama next week so shall some in leadership at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas!

