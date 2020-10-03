Coronavirus positive cases continue to spread throughout schools…

Ministry of Education Youth Sports and Culture Headquarters on University Drive.

NASSAU| School is reopening next week but right now not only the EDUCATION BUILDING was shutdown but BP is reporting more COVID cases in schools.

We can report that many are now in quarantine after a shutdown at R. M. Bailey following cases at that school during the BJC and BGCSE examinations.

We are also getting word that similar positive cases have surfaced at Carlton E. Francis, Sadie Curtis, Willard Patton, Anatol Rodgers, A. F. Adderley and Albury Sayles Primary.

We do not know when Education was ga tell yinner this but we at BP want to remind you – PROTECT YA SELF!

We report yinner decide!