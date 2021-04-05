Corruption claims at Youth Sports and Culture and following Hurricane Dorian goes quiet Under Minnis Regime…

Lanisha Rolle and PM Hubert Minnis

Nassau| Explosive corruption claims made by Dr Hubert Minnis during the 2017 election campaign have backfired.

Shortly after winning on a campaign of lies, Minnis used the police to prosecute members of the former PLP government on trumped up charges.

The trials of PHA Chairman Frank Smith and former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson revealed the shady tactics used by the Minnis-established Anti-Corruption Unit during their investigations into bribery claims.

Witness statements were doctored, phone records were manipulated, witnesses coached and sitting Cabinet Ministers gave accusers lucrative contracts.

It’s no surprise that the courts acquitted both men as there was no evidence to support the claims.

However, the so-called Anti-Corruption Unit has failed to probe claims of misappropriation of relief donations and bribery demands following Hurricane Dorian.

Ian Goodfellow revealed at a town hall meeting that corruption was hampering rebuilding efforts on Abaco.

The prime minister was dismissive of his claims that a government official demanded a $30,000 bribe from an American NGO.

A betrayed Goodfellow said, “This government ran, and I voted for this government, on a no corruption basis and I have to tell you that what’s going on in Abaco is really s**t.”

Then, we had the promises of transparency. Minnis claimed that three MPs who had failed to comply with the Public Disclosures Act would face prosecution. He never said who those delinquent MPs were, but it’s safe to assume they were members of his party since they were never charged.

As most Bahamians are struggling to keep their homes and food on the table, FNM MPs, who in 2017 barely had enough money in the bank to buy a bubbler, are building mansions.

Yet, because they are FNMs Minnis has yet to order a probe into their unexplained wealth.