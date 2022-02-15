Country gets a new ACTING DPP

GASKIN placed on leave…

NASSAU| Franklyn Williams (pictured left) took the Oath of Office as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, administered by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, during a brief ceremony at the Office of the Governor General, Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The unpopular Director of Public Prosecution Garvin Gaskin has started seven months vacation as of today.

Since Gaskin became DPP became in 2018, scores of prosecutors have either quit altogether or requested transfers to the Attorney General’s Office.

Now many of those former prosecutors are eager to return to the office, which will be headed by Queen’s Counsel Franklyn Williams.

We report yinner decide!