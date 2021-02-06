Country records two more homicides overnight…

Homicide count climbs to 14 in just hours apart!

Monday’s Homicide victim #11 BATS gunned down outside a bar on Deveaux Street.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting the 14th homicide incident in the country.

Yesterday (not reported in the news) was a shooting of a man in the Sunshine Park community.

That shooting victim was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries. We have not gotten his identity as yet

This news comes following a big shootout on Briland last evening, which claimed the life of a Haitian national who goes by the name Troy. He was the 13th homicide victim for the year.

May they rest in peace.

