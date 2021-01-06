Country’s 6th Homicide victim is former Kingsway graduate Carlyle Cj Johnson

20-year-old Kingsway graduate Carlyle CJ Johnson

NASSAU| This was the scene of the country’s latest incident happened shortly after 8pm at Lincoln Boulevard South, Montell Heights.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 20-year-old Kingsway graduate Carlyle CJ Johnson. He is the son of the popular hotdog lady on Rosetta Street Donna. Pray for her.

Police found Johnson’s lifeless body on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Heavily armed police officers dressed in camouflage gear flooded the Montell Heights area on Tuesday night shortly after a man was shot and killed on Lincoln Boulevard.

A group of people were hanging out in front of home when a lone gunman walked up and opened fire in the direction of the victim, according to Police Press Liaison ASP Audley Peters.

This latest homicide incident records the 11th homicide in just over a week and the 6th for the year in the country!

