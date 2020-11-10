Country’s Deputy Registrar and FBC Choir Director Wellington Smith passed away this morning…

Deputy Registrar General Mr. Wellington Smith

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of the country’s Deputy Registrar General Mr. Wellington Smith, who passed away early this morning.

Smith was recovering from COVID19 after becoming infected on the job last month. He was a faithful and dedicated worker, who was exceptional in the discharge of his functions at the agency. He also was responsible for much of the IT modernizations at the Registrar’s Office.

Smith we also know was a faithful and dedicated parishioner of the First Baptist Church on Market Street in the community of The GROVE! There he served as the Minister of Music, the Director of our FBC Sanctuary Choir and also served in the coordination of the church’s media ministry.

Colleagues at the Registrar today told BP the news comes as a shock, “This COVID has changed the landscape of the country and Smith’s passing will be felt throughout this department. He was just recovering and now this. Please pray for us!”

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to Smith’s family and in our prayers we ask our GOOD and Gracious GOD to Grant Him Rest Eternal.

Amen!