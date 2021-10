Mario and Latoya McPhee

Bahamas Press reports the passing of this couple. Mrs Latoya Miller-McPhee died one month and a half before her husband Mario McPhee died this past week. Both are said to have had a heart condition.

Was it Covid related? Were they both vaccinated? We need to know!

Simeon Rolle

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Simeon Rolle. Condolences are extended to his wife Cheryl, their children and sibling Patsy Wilson. May he rest in peace.