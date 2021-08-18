Couple dies suddenly just days apart…

Brother Eilzar and Sister Elizabeth Smith

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting tonight that Southland Church of God has lost two fine members a husband and wife who just hours apart have died.

Brother Eilzar Smith and his wife Sister Elizabeth Smith have died.

The couple leaves behind their children, who are devastated by the news of their sudden passing.

Bahamians and residents must exercise an extreme high degree of self imposed curfew and lockdown in their daily lives. THIS IS NO JOKE! Scores are dying by the day and not even BP is reporting these incidents. THEY ARE TOO MANY!

