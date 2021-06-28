Couple found by police having sex in the backseat of a car with an eight-year-old girl in the front seat…

file photo

NASSAU| Two lovers got caught having sex inside a small car on busy Balfour Avenue on June 15th.

When police flashed lights on Marvin Martin of Peardale and Carol Bowe of Ida Street just around the corner to their surprise the naked pair had an 8 year-old chair sitting in the front seat exposed to the cruelty.

Both Martin and Bowe were charged for child cruelty, but although they were found naked and unafraid in a backseat rump, they pleaded not guilty to the crime of child cruelty.

The couple were each granted bail of $8,500 and will return to court for trial on September 1st.

