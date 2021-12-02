Court Appeals Judges to rule on two illegal hires by Carl Bethel then AG…

Court of Appeals.

BREAKING| Bahamas Press is right now standing outside the Court of Appeal where there will be handed down a MAJOR ruling at 10 am.

The matter deciding whether or not to uphold Justice Deborah Frazier’s ruling that the African attorneys who worked out of the Office of The Department of Public Prosecutiona are not authorized to sign voluntary bills of indictment.

Remember, Carl Bethel then former AG, hired the two attorneys who were not called before the Bahamas Bar, and therefore, could not practice before the courts. Meanwhile they were signing VBI prosecuting Bahamians knowing that their matters would not be properly before the courts.

So we wait on the justices decisions.