Court’s staff and “others” who were NOT staff will be investigated in dancehall party at the courthouse…

NASSAU| Statement from the courts confirms BP’s viral video included members of the court’s staff and “others” who were NOT staff! The Judiciary has now opened an investigation into the shameless incident.

Now that that has cleared up we want the court to tell us; who was the senior staffer who granted the group access to the space to break the Emergency Orders?

Did this crew engage in an orgy inside the Courtroom? Remember now, be very-very careful how yinner respond to this question, because, BP cameras are everywhere!

We report yinner decide!