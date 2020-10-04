COVID-19 CLAIMS LIFE OF FORMER SENIOR OFFICER

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Willard Cunningham

Nassau| Bahamas Press is reporting The Royal Bahamas Police Force is today mourning the loss of Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Willard Cunningham. Cunningham died moments ago from COVID-19.

“The entire Force is sad right now,” Commissioner of Police, Paul Rolle said.

Officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force received this message this morning where COP Rolle wrote: “I regret to inform that retired Assistant Commissioner Willard Cunningham died a short time ago. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

BP offer our prayers to the family on his passing.