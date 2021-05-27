COVID hits NIB Business Registration Section and ROAD TRAFFIC!!!

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is also reporting that the Business Registration Section of the National Insurance Board is closed until June 7th, 2021.

BP is learning there has been COVID19 infections with several staff in the department. Everything is closed down and you cannot go ahead with licensing a business. Why you cannot license online with NIB is beyond me. So how long we ga go though this and not CHANGE?

We also want yinner to know two staff at the Road Traffic Department has come down with COVID19. And the Road Traffic Leadership has done nothing to protect the staff or the General Public.

Meanwhile, after BP report of the death of the Grandmother and 34-year-old mother today Health decided to publish them in their dashboard this afternoon.

WELL WHAT IS THIS?