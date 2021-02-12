Covid Super-spread at restaurant in downtown Nassau…

WOODS RODGERS WHARF IN DOWNTOWN NASSAU. File Photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a Major Restaurant in downtown NASSAU has had a massive COVID19 super-spreading event after hosting a wine tasting dinner last weekend.

Sources in health tell us the spread with positive cases have moved from participants at the event to their family members and close friends. Tracing have shown positive cases in an entire household just from that one dinner event.

The same has also unfolded inside the Atlantis Resort and Casino where more than 30 workers have tested positive for COVID19. Two critical in hospital.

Ms Karen Wilson is one of Atlantis’ Casino workers who is now left in a critical condition in hospital fighting for life following the spread at the resort. We can report that another employee who tested positive has passed the virus on to two relatives. And the press continues as some are boasting how well the virus is being managed without reporting any of this!

Casino staff are not being allowed to wear masks while on the job despite the health risks! Why are workers being placed at such risks?!

Meanwhile a male employee was fired this week by Atlantis after he produced a false negative test to rejoin the staff after he knowingly tested positive for the virus. He is a super-spreader!

