NASSAU|St. JOHN’S College abruptly closed its doors to its student body beginning Monday April 26th, 2021 following a case of Covid19 on the school’s campus.

A letter circulated to parents on Sunday shared the same and confirmed that not until May 10th, 2021 – due to a case of Covid19 – students returns to face to face learning!

School in the Bahamas normally end their terms in June.

We report yinner decide!