Another new COVID-19 CASE – Update #90 as even former Health Minister joins opposition in advising the government to increase testings.

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health confirms today that there is one (1) additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to one hundred and eight (108).

There have been eleven (11) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, eighty-three (83) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and thirteen (13) confirmed cases on

the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed case is Case #108, a forty (40) year old male of New Providence with a history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The public is reminded to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

 wear a face mask when you leave home;

 wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

 cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

 clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.

Do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

PM HUBERT MINNIS AND Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

PM Minnis appears to be obsessed with exerting power and crushing the most vulnerable and never delivering clear scientific data to support his policy. Even former Minister for Health has supported the Opposition Scientific suggestion to increase testing along with contract tracing to better manage the spread of Covid19.

Over the last week since the airspace reopened some four new cases have emerged after months of flights stopped from entering the country.

