Covid19 deaths with infections today! Courtney Strachan dies just days following his birthday…

Courtney Strachan

NASSAU| Bahamas is now confirming the passing of our good friend and brother Courtney Strachan.

He was the former Chairman of AMMC and a dedicated member of St. Agnes Anglican Church. Strachan celebrated his birthday on October 15th. May he rest in peace.

Another Registered Nurse died today from the COVID19 frontline

Ms Jaquette Johnson

NASSAU| BP is reporting Ms Jaquette Johnson, who worked in the Accident and Emergency Department of Princess Margaret Hospital didn’t make it.

Pray for her family and may her soul rest in peace.

Tourism Ivan Evans dies

NASSAU| We are learning news of the passing of Mr. Ivan Evans. He you should know was long time hotelier at the Radisson Hotel before coming into the Ministry of Tourism.

May he rest in peace. I just wondering now if I should be going through this list of death?