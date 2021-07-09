Covid19 outbreak hits BPL and a baby as young as three-years-old tests positive on BIMINI…

NASSAU| Massive COVID outbreak and BPL had to shut down its operations. All cashiers as of today are out on quarantine.

This could be the beginning of a major shutdown of electricity where union leaders gave management 14 days to deal with their issues.

Meanwhile the COVID19 spread on Bimini continues.

Some seven more persons have tested positive for Covid19 on Bimini since yesterday, and we can confirm one positive Covid patient had to be airlifted for treatment.

The Minnis is trying to downplay the seriousness of this situation on Bimini. Even children as young as 3-years-old have tested positive on the island.

We report yinner decide!