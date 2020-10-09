COVID19 Positive Case hits Commonwealth Bank’s Prince Charles Mortgage Centre…

Commonwealth Bank

NASSAU| BP is now being more specific about that possible community spread at Commonwealth Bank. We can now confirm an employee inside the Bank’s Mortgage Centre on Prince Charles Drive has tested positive for Covid19.

The employee was moved to the centre after an outbreak occurred at Oakes Field Branch.

Management knew of the positive result since a management meeting this morning and yet still permitted staff and customers into the branch.

All staff are now being requested to get tested and that will cost you $224 at Doctor’s Hospital, thanks to the Medical Cartel of the Bahamas empowered by the Competent Authority!

We report yinner decide!