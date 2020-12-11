Covid19 spike continues in the country for a second day. More new infections….

BP BREAKING| The COVID19 infections spike is happening as health officials reported today another 25 new cases of infections in the country.

For a months now Health reported some 163 persons died of COVID19. But BP reported three deaths this past week!

Some 10 new cases occurred on New Providence and another new 14 on Grand Bahama. One new case came from somewhere Health Officials could not confirm which island.

Meanwhile, tonight the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year on Bimini tonight. No one has on a mask! WHAT IS THIS? What yinner learned these nine long months?

We report yinner decide!