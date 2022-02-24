CRAZY CONVICTED CRIMINAL Omar Archer comes after PLP for Rapist Minns FNM Opposition



Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has filed a formal complaint with Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle in response to a voice note recorded by Free National Movement propagandist Omar Archer

The voice note, which has been widely circulated on WhatsApp, falsely accuses Cooper of corruption and a conflict of interest.

Archer noted that some Ministry of Tourism staff are housed in a building owned by BAF, which Cooper owns.

However, he failed to point out that BAF rented space to the government and has housed various government agencies since in its buildings 2001 under a Free National Movement government led by then-Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham.

In 2015, the decision was made under the last Minnis Administration to move Ministry of Tourism staff into a BAF-owned building.

Upon coming to office, DPM Cooper has been thorough in disclosing all contracts held by any company in which he is a shareholder as evidenced by his annual disclosures.

Meanwhile, the Gaming Board retained BAF as its insurance carrier in October 2019. There have been no renewals on the policy since the PLP came to office and the company is said to be losing money on the contract.

However, this did not seem to be a problem for Archer when he was getting fat off of taxpayers money under the former government.

Archer, whose opportunity to benefit from government contracts was cut short when former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called an early election and was kicked out of office, has a serious case of sour grapes.

In a letter to the commissioner, dated February 24, 2022, Cooper requested that police investigate Archer’s voice note.