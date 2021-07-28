Crystal adds Miami as embarkation and transit port for Bahamas cruises – UNVACCINATED WILL BE ALLOWED TO CRUISE THROUGH THE BAHAMAS!

The Cruise ship at Prince George Wharf – File photo

By Anne Kalosh

NASSAU| This begins with the Aug. 7 departure from Nassau with embarkation from PortMiami commencing on Aug. 9.

Three embarkation ports

The seven-night round-trips have been extended to early November and now include three embarkation ports: Nassau on Saturdays, Bimini on Sundays and Miami on Mondays.

The itinerary includes calls at Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island. Spanish Wells is no longer a stop.

In addition, a new four-night getaway round-trip from Miami has been added Nov. 15 that will visit San Salvador and Exuma plus a day at sea.

Florida vaccination policy

Crystal’s policy is that travelers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

However, due to Florida state law, the company will adjust this policy for the Miami port of embarkation and will highly recommend, but not require, vaccination.

Unvaccinated travelers must be pre-approved after their initial waitlist, are subject to capacity control and must have travel insurance. They will need to adhere to specific protocols and further testing requirements in addition to certain restrictions including mandatory masks in all public areas except when eating and/or drinking, no access to certain public areas including specialty restaurants, lounges and night clubs, Crystal Life Spa and Crystal Life Fitness, and they may not be able to go ashore at certain ports or attend gatherings on board such as the Crystal Society party. Dining will be assigned in a socially distanced area.

Red bracelet for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated travelers will be identified by a red bracelet while vaccinated travelers will be identified by a green bracelet to assist the crew in enforcing restrictions.

Crystal started its Bahamas cruises July 3.