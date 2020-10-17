Cuban Nationals apprehended in Bahamian Waters

NASSAU | At total of thirteen Cuban Nationals were transported to the capital aboard Defence Force patrol craft HMBS LEON LIVINGSTONE SMITH after they were apprehended by a United States Coast Guard (USCG) cutter in the southwest Bahamas.

Nine Cuban nationals were discovered on Cay Sal and another four were discovered near Anguilla Cay by USCG Cutter ISSAC MAYO. As part of the Comprehensive Maritime Agreement between the US and The Bahamas, the Cuban nationals (11 males, 2 females) were transferred to HMBS L. L. SMITH under the command of Senior Lieutenant Jataro McDonald.

The Cubans were brought to the capital late Thursday night, where they were handed over to Immigration Officials for further processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to “Guarding our Heritage” as we continue efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

RBDF Photos show Cuban migrants on Defence Force Patrol craft HMBS LEON LIVINGSTONE SMITH.