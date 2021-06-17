Customs officer charged

Quabinor Campbell, 41

NASSAU| Prosecutors say a Bahamian Customs Officer smuggled drugs into the country.

Quabinor Campbell, 41, of Yellow Elder, is accused of involvement in two shipments of marijuana from Canada into the country.

He denies the charges and was granted $24,000 bail. He returns to court in September for trial.

DEU officers seized marijuana hidden in canned tomatoes and go-go squeeze pouches at Customs on January 13, 2021.

On December 29, 2020, they allegedly seized 9.6 pounds of marijuana hidden inside canned goods.

The drugs have a combined value of $216,000.