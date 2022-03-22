Da Bahamian one-legged-gunman kills two on Thompson Lane on March 13th according to police!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Now here’s one of those stories where if ya don’t laugh you will cry.

Police brought a one-legged man in court charged with murder on Monday.

Raphael McKinney, 28, was brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt to face charges of double homicide in the capital.

On March 13th, according to police, the accused (perhaps) hopped his way out of a vehicle on Thompson lane and opened fire on a home in the area killing two men in the process. A gang of children were in the area playing at the time of the incident.

McKinney was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison after the charges were read.

McKinney told the Chief Magistrate he was fearing for his life and said he was already receiving threats of death from inmates who promised to welcome him with a ‘cut-you-know-what’ deep inside FOX HILL PRISONS.

He pleaded with the judge that he only has one leg and said, “I don’t know what could happened to me up there?”

McKinney lost his leg in a previous shooting but was still suspected to be in the murderer business.

All we at BP could tell McKinney is this when he arrives in FOX HILL, hold onto your crutches and don’t fall down!

We report yinner decide!