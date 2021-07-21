Dangerous Covid19 Variant hits family in Lynden Pindling Estates hard!

NASSAU| Mother died Monday, son dies Tuesday and sister in intensive care right now as a family in Lynden Pindling Estates all caught COVID19. Could this be the DELTA? Listen to sister clip.

BP is learning Mrs Yorke and son Abby Yorke both died in the last 24 hours after suffering from COVID19. Two more relatives of the family one still in intensive care tonight at PMH is battling the deadly virus.

Mrs Yorke is employed at the Thelma Gibson Primary School.

Pray for the Yorke family…May they rest in peace.